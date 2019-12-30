Cape Fear Valley Hospital on lock down after suspect threatens staff members

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A threat against staff members at Cape Fear Valley Hospital prompted a lockdown of the hospital on Sunday night.Fayetteville police said they received calls of a suicidal person threatening himself and first responders near I-95. Another call was made to authorities just before 7:30 p.m. that the person was outside of the Cape Fear Valley Hospital and was making threats to harm medical workers.The threat prompted the hospital to go into lockdown around 8 p.m.All emergency operations will continue and ambulance transports will continue as planned.Fayetteville police are on scene and are asking that people avoid the area until the search is complete.There have not been any arrests of the suspect at this time.