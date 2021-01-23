job fair

Cape Fear Valley holding job fair amid nursing shortage

By and Chris Hemric
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a strain on hospital staffing across North Carolina, many health care systems are holding job fairs to combat nursing shortages. That includes Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

"As it stands, our number of COVID patients is around 100. Added to our regular patient population, that's put an additional strain on our resources," said Mary Pilone, manager for talent acquisitions for Cape Fear Valley.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is holding a virtual job fear next week. Cape Fear Valley is getting creative with its approach and holding a socially distanced in-person job fair on Saturday in hopes of attracting qualified candidates to hire on the spot.

"It's going to look a little bit differently. There will be partitions for safety purposes. Six-foot social distancing, thermometers, hand sanitizers, all those things, but it will give the candidates a chance to meet the managers face to face," Pilone said.

Cape Fear Valley is looking to fill 20 to 30 positions including licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and certified medical assistants. Interviews are scheduled in advance, but anyone who is qualified will not be turned away.

"If you have a resume, bring a resume. If you have references, bring those as well and be prepared to talk about your experience and any questions you may have for our recruiters and staff," Pilone said.

Pilone added that they are looking for talented people who care.

"Were looking for people with compassion. People who can take care of our patients, make sure they are comfortable, and that's our top priority right now," Pilone said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersfayettevillejob fairhospitalnursesjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
Wegmans to host virtual hiring event to fill 120 open positions
NC veteran virtual career fair set for next week
How to nail a virtual job interview
Domino's hiring 20,000 new employees across the country
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Very few COVID-19 vaccine doses have gone to waste, health workers say
Raleigh Christmas light display owner faces secret peeping charges
Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
A glimmer of hope as COVID-19 hospitalizations dip
EXCLUSIVE: Cooper wants 120K vaccines given out per week
LATEST: Durham VA offering vaccines to veterans 65 and older
Show More
$300M development of Seaboard Station underway in downtown Raleigh
Biden signs exec orders addressing economic crisis
Roxboro emergency chaplain dies after battle with COVID-19
Pastor leaves sanctuary at Durham church for first time in 1,300 days
Man dies a day after being found shot in Cross Creek Mall parking lot
More TOP STORIES News