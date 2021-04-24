Woman seriously hurt in overnight motorcycle crash near Raleigh intersection; man charged with hit-and-run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after an overnight motorcycle and car crash at the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Buffaloe Road.Officers said it happened just before 3 a.m. Upon arrival to the scene, officers found two people who had been traveling on the motorcycle.A female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Raleigh police have charged Victor Ogembo, 39, with felony hit and run causing serious injury, driving while impaired, driving without an operator's license and careless and reckless driving.Northbound Capital Boulevard was closed but reopened just after 8:30 a.m.