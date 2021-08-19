Police investigating report of possible explosive in truck near Library of Congress: LIVE

By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
Police investigate suspicious vehicle near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON -- Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police said officers were "responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress." The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Police have also evacuated the Cannon House Office Building. Congress is on break this week.

A vehicle has been driven onto a sidewalk on 1st Street and a suspect is inside the vehicle holding something in his hand, ABC News reports.

The law enforcement officials said investigators on the scene were working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck was holding a detonator. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.



"The FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad is responding with our partners to reports of a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The incident comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.
