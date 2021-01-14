Capitol riot: Man seen carrying Confederate flag through halls of Congress is arrested, source tells ABC News

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=9561016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Elizabeth Schulze reports on the situation in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON -- A man alleged to have been photographed walking through the halls of Congress while carrying a large Confederate flag during last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested, a law enforcement official confirmed to ABC News.The FBI had distributed several bulletins over the past week seeking to identify the man. Kevin Seefried was arrested in Delaware on Thursday morning, the source said.Seefried is expected to make his initial appearance in court sometime Thursday afternoon. The specific charges against him were not immediately disclosed.Amid the American flags and Trump 2020 posters at the U.S. Capitol during last week's insurrection were far more sinister symbols, including banners proclaiming white supremacy and anti-government extremism.In many ways this hate-filled display was the culmination of many others over the past few years, including the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that gathered extremist factions from across the country under a single banner."Anyone who flies a Confederate flag, even if they claim it's about heritage and not hate, we need to understand that it is a symbol of white supremacy," said Aryeh Tuchman, associate director for the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism.The proliferation of white supremacist symbolism has a long history, with two clear peaks in the civil rights efforts following Reconstruction and during the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, said Lecia Brooks, chief of staff of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Now, as the U.S. reckons with systemic racism following the police killing of George Floyd, she said Confederate symbols have been displayed more prominently, including at smaller-scale white supremacist rallies and by counterprotesters carrying Confederate flags at Black Lives Matter gatherings across the country."This is a response, and it's not a new response," Brooks said. "Every time there is progress in asserting civil rights, there's a backlash. Confederate iconography is a means to reassert white supremacy when it is thought to be threatened."