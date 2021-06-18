Pets & Animals

Home security video shows bear opening car door, going inside

THORNTON, New Hampshire -- Surveillance video recorded a car break-in in New Hampshire and the suspect is a bear.

In home security camera footage, a bear is seen opening the door of a car parked in a driveway and going inside.

Authorities think this same bear could be responsible for other car break-ins in the town of Thornton.

The bear has caused damage to some of the cars.

Police believe he is rummaging for food.

They are telling residents to remove food from their vehicles and do not leave trash bags outside.

Police have notified Fish and Game.

Wildlife experts say if you come face-to-face with a black bear, make plenty of noise, but don't run. They said that is usually enough to scare them away.

