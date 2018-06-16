Car crashes into Fayetteville Rite Aid, 2 treated for minor injuries

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Fayetteville police tweeted about a car being driven into a Rite Aid on the corner of Morganton and Bonanza Road.
The driver was transported to a hospital for minor injuries and one customer was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
A car drove into the Rite Aid at Morganton and Bonanza. Driver has been transported to the hospital for minor injuries. A customer in the store received minor injuries that were treated on scene. FFD is assessing the structural damage and FPD is determining the cause of the crash pic.twitter.com/mnKFAZwtrO— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) June 16, 2018
Fayetteville fire officials are assessing structural damage and police have yet to determine the cause of the crash.