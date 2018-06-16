CAR CRASH

Car crashes into Fayetteville Rite Aid, 2 treated for minor injuries

Car drives into Fayetteville Rite Aid (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Fayetteville police tweeted about a car being driven into a Rite Aid on the corner of Morganton and Bonanza Road.

The driver was transported to a hospital for minor injuries and one customer was treated on the scene for minor injuries.


Fayetteville fire officials are assessing structural damage and police have yet to determine the cause of the crash.
