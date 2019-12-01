Car crashes into Harnett County church during service

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County church service was startled Sunday morning after a woman accidentally crashed her car into the building.It happened around 11:20 a.m. when officials said a 63-year-old woman suffered from a medical condition and drove into Teach All Nations Ministries.No injuries were reported but the impact left a hole in the exterior wall of the building.No charges have been filed.