Car crashes into Harnett County church during service

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County church service was startled Sunday morning after a woman accidentally crashed her car into the building.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. when officials said a 63-year-old woman suffered from a medical condition and drove into Teach All Nations Ministries.

No injuries were reported but the impact left a hole in the exterior wall of the building.

No charges have been filed.
