car into building

Stolen car crashes into Raleigh home following police chase out of Garner

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A stolen car slammed into a Raleigh home on Sunday afternoon following a police chase out of Garner.

Garner offices said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car when it took off before pulling into a driveway along the 5300 block of Rock Quarry Road around 1 p.m..

Police said the driver and another man hopped out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

No injuries or arrests have been reported at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighgarnercar crashpolice chasecar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR INTO BUILDING
Van slams into Raleigh apartment bedroom while person inside
No one injured after stolen truck crashes into Durham home
Truck crashes into Durham house
Woman killed when pickup truck slams into New Jersey home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hoke County man arrested by FBI, faces 332 sex crime charges
NCCU student hurt when stray bullet breaks dorm window
Sunday's virtual Emmy Awards set bar high with live telecast
Brady, Fournette lead Bucs over Panthers 31-17
2 GOP senators say don't fill Supreme Court vacancy now
LATEST: 1,333 more COVID-19 cases reported in NC
'We're going to fill the seat': Trump says SCOTUS nominee will be a woman
Show More
NC woman, oldest living US Marine celebrates 107th birthday
Emmys, live and virtual: 'What could possibly go wrong?'
Durham wreck stemmed from armed robbery, police say
Ocean overwash closes parts of NC 12 in OBX
2-year-old boy dies days after self-inflicted gunshot wound
More TOP STORIES News