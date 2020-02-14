Car driver killed when vehicle collides head-on with school bus in Halifax County

WELDON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver involved in a head-on collision with a Northampton County school bus was killed in Halifax County on Friday afternoon.

Nine students aboard the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened along Corbitt Drive and Country Club Road just east of Highway 95 just before 4 p.m.

Authorities have not identified the driver killed in the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weldonhalifax countynorthhampton countyschool bus accidentschool buscrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unlicensed contractor sent to prison after Troubleshooter investigation
'Dynamic left turn' intersection causes confusion in Cary
Angier Police release video of suspect SUV in deadly hit and run
Some Holly Springs residents say landfill settlement proposal stinks
Grammy-nominated singer Lisa Simone headlines Triangle gala
Data breach affects nearly 1,900 Wake County government employees
Hurricanes take Polar Plunge to fundraise for Special Olympics
Show More
Man cut off girlfriend's arm with machete, Fayetteville police say
ICE arrests 16 foreign nationals in Wake County criminal sweep
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
FBI still searching for NC girl 20 years after disappearance
Delays push back reopening of McDougald Terrace
More TOP STORIES News