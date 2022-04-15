9-year-old boy calls 911 after seeing car fire raging in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Trevonne Smith is only 9 years old, but he knew exactly what to do when he saw a car fire raging out of control Wednesday in Chapel Hill.He called 911."I didn't know somebody was in the car," he said. "I didn't know that -- just that the car was on fire."Chapel Hill first responders pulled a body from the car that was on fire Wednesday at the Sagebrook Apartments off Dickens Court.Investigators have not identified that person or released much more other than the 911 tapes.The only thing that remained at the scene Thursday was broken glass and a used fire extinguisher where the car had been parked with its hood up.Trevonne was on the playground across the street when he saw what was happening.His mom couldn't be prouder."He has older brothers, and he always wants to be the big brother -- to be the helpful one," she said. "He knows the situation. If there's an emergency, he knows who to call."Chapel Hill Police said anyone with information should call 911 or their department at (919) 968-2760. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro UNC Crimestoppers at (919) 942-7515.