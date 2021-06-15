Car hits pedestrian in wheelchair Monday night in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver hit a person in a wheelchair Monday night in Fayetteville.It happened on Strickland Bridge Road just outside Strickland Bridge Church of God.First responders treated the person in the wheelchair in the middle of the road before loading them into the ambulance and taking them to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.The driver stayed on scene. There's no report of any charges filed in this case at this time.