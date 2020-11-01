3 children, mother sent to hospital after car crashes into Raleigh home

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Three children and a mother were sent to WakeMed Hospital with what appear to be minor injuries after their car crashed into a Raleigh home on Halloween night.The crash happened along the 7300 block of Perry Creek Road at Bentley Circle just off of Louisburg Road.Raleigh officers said the vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a speed limit sign before crashing into the home.Responding officers estimate the car was going at least 70 to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone. Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the wreck.As of Saturday night, the identity of the mother has not been disclosed.Officials said the residents of the home have been displaced due to the wreck.