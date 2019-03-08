Car smashes into Garner apartment building during police chase, toddler hospitalized

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A toddler is in the hospital and two men are in custody following a police chase that ended with a car in an apartment building in Garner Friday afternoon.



It happened at the Bryan Woods Apartments on Bryan Place.

According to Garner police, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, when the driver of the car took off.


Police followed the car until it crashed into the apartment building.

Authorities say a 2-year-old that was in the car was not strapped in. The child did not appear to be injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.



Two men were taken into custody.

The crash caused extensive damage to at least one apartment.

No one was in the apartment at the time of the crash.
