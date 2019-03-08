Car smashes into Garner apartment building during police chase, toddler hospitalized

Garner Police pursuit ended when the vehicle they were chasing stuck the apartment building at 905 Bryan Place. 2 males in custody and a 2yo male transported to Wake Med for evaluation. Charges are pending. pic.twitter.com/aRsJfyFM3H— Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) March 8, 2019
It happened at the Bryan Woods Apartments on Bryan Place.
According to Garner police, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, when the driver of the car took off.
Just got on scene in @Garner_NC where this car went into these apartments. @GarnerPolice tried to pull car over in traffic stop, 5 minute chase ensued and this is where car wound up. Toddler inside car being chased was taken to wake Med but just to be checked out. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Ljk0xz3kOA— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 8, 2019
Police followed the car until it crashed into the apartment building.
Authorities say a 2-year-old that was in the car was not strapped in. The child did not appear to be injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
.@GarnerPolice taking measurements after brief chase that led to car smashing into apartments. Toddler in that car was not seriously hurt. Neighbor said “my house shook.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/gyYMIdq5c3— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 8, 2019
Two men were taken into custody.
The crash caused extensive damage to at least one apartment.
No one was in the apartment at the time of the crash.