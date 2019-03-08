Car smashes into Garner apartment building during police chase, toddler hospitalized

Garner Police pursuit ended when the vehicle they were chasing stuck the apartment building at 905 Bryan Place. 2 males in custody and a 2yo male transported to Wake Med for evaluation. Charges are pending. pic.twitter.com/aRsJfyFM3H — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) March 8, 2019

Just got on scene in @Garner_NC where this car went into these apartments. @GarnerPolice tried to pull car over in traffic stop, 5 minute chase ensued and this is where car wound up. Toddler inside car being chased was taken to wake Med but just to be checked out. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Ljk0xz3kOA — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 8, 2019

.@GarnerPolice taking measurements after brief chase that led to car smashing into apartments. Toddler in that car was not seriously hurt. Neighbor said “my house shook.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/gyYMIdq5c3 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 8, 2019

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A toddler is in the hospital and two men are in custody following a police chase that ended with a car in an apartment building in Garner Friday afternoon.It happened at the Bryan Woods Apartments on Bryan Place.According to Garner police, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, when the driver of the car took off.Police followed the car until it crashed into the apartment building.Authorities say a 2-year-old that was in the car was not strapped in. The child did not appear to be injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.Two men were taken into custody.The crash caused extensive damage to at least one apartment.No one was in the apartment at the time of the crash.