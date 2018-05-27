Car smashes into utility pole in Fayetteville

EMBED </>More Videos

(WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A car crashed into a utility pole in Fayetteville and shut down the road.


The accident happened in the area of Cliffdale Road and Hickory Knoll Road.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Officers and utility crews were able to eventually reopen the road.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News