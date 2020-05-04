Car stolen with 9-year-old boy inside in Durham over the weekend, police seeking information about 2 men involved

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department officers are searching for two men who stole a car on Hillandale Road with a child inside over the weekend.

According to a news release from the department, a woman said she went into a home on Hillandale Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to pick something up and left her car running with her 9-year-old son inside.

Officers said two men then got into the car and drove off with the boy still inside.

A Durham County Sheriff's Office deputy found the stolen car and the child on Alabama Avenue a little while later. A witness told officers the men ran from the stolen car and got into a dark-colored, 4-door car.

The victim said her passport, wallet and cash were taken from the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Strickland at (919)560-4582 ext. 29239 or CrimeStoppers at (919)683-1200.
