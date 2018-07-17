CAR ACCIDENT

Car strikes firetruck in Cumberland County

A car hit a parked fire truck in Cumberland County Tuesday night. (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
A car hit a parked fire truck in Cumberland County Tuesday night.

It happened as firefighters were putting out a woods fire shortly around 9 p.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries.
