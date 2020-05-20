Science

Carbon emissions down 17 percent during COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another dramatic number is coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The world's carbon emissions decreased by 17 percent at the beginning of April.

"It was somewhat expected given that the global economy has come to a grinding halt," said Dr. Sarav Arunachalam of the UNC Institute for the Environment.

During the month of March, 3.6 billion people worldwide were in some type of quarantine. That led to a 50 to 80 percent reduction in road activity.

"That's a large change but at the same time one has to keep in mind -- this is not sustainable," Arunachalam said.

That's why scientists say we must be careful based on trends we've seen in the past, such as after the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918.

"After that, we had energy demands and fossil fuel combustion went down by over 15 percent. But the very next year they ran back up to over 20 percent," Arunachalam said.

Scientists say now is the time to look at the trends and make changes.

"We have to think about more fundamental structural changes to the whole system and that's what will keep us sustainable and lead to a more sustainable environment," Arunachalam said.

Scientists say because of this dramatic decrease, we could see emissions about 6 to 8 percent lower for the entire year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencechapel hillncpollutioncoronavirusdrivingcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NCDHHS releases latest numbers ahead of Cooper announcement
Study: People who recover from COVID-19, test positive again not contagious
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Wrightsville Beach lifts more restrictions
Swarms of 17-year cicadas expected to emerge in NC
Gonza Tacos Fernway Ave location in Durham closed for good
State Fair selling deep-fried goodness for Memorial Day Weekend
Show More
Virginia parents finds $1 million lying in the road on drive
Restaurants receive guidelines for Phase 2 of reopening NC
The 411: The ultimate sandlot game
Parts of central NC under Flash Flood Watch
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
More TOP STORIES News