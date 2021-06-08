Health & Fitness

Prepare now to avoid this deadly, hidden danger that often strikes during hurricane season

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Prepare now to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

Now that it's the start of hurricane season, you can never be storm-ready early enough.

While we typically think of the physical destruction from a hurricane, don't forget about the more hidden but fatal threat that you can take steps right now to prevent.

SEE ALSO: 'Average' hurricane season now includes more storms, NOAA says

When a big storm like a hurricane hits, it often causes power outages, which can lead to an increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the invisible killer leads to more than 400 deaths each year.

Some of those deaths are caused by portable generators; many people use these when they lose power during a storm.

WATCH: Big Weather has in his hurricane emergency kit

EMBED More News Videos

Do you have a weather emergency kit ready to go?



"It should never be used indoors, always outdoors, 20 feet away from the house, and when I say never indoors, that means not in your basement, not in your garage, not even on your porch," Karla Crosswhite with the CPSC said.

Check to make sure you have carbon monoxide detectors in your home and that they're battery operated or battery backed up. It's suggested that one detector is installed on every level of your home and outside of the sleeping areas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncabc11 troubleshooterpoisoncarbon monoxidehurricane
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Show More
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
More TOP STORIES News