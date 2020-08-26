covid-19

4 Cardinal Gibbons students test positive for COVID-19, school letter says

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Four Cardinal Gibbons High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter to parents.

The Catholic high school said it appears the cases are isolated and not a cluster.

Those students were last on campus on August 19.

"Our school nurse has contacted the Wake County Health Department who advised us that as long as other students and educators wore their masks and were not within six feet of the students inside for more than 15 minutes, there is no need for the students or educators to quarantine for 14 days", according to the letter from Jeff Bell, Head of School.

Bell told parents they will get additional notification if their student shared a class with one of the students who tested positive.

Cardinal Gibbons also says the campus gets nightly cleaning in accordance with health department standards.

The letter said the infected students will not return to campus until they are cleared by a medical professional.
