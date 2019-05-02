Cardinal Gibbons student's fatal crash ruled a suicide

A memorial stands at the spot where Madeline Shook was killed on her way to Cardinal Gibbons High School.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The death of a high school athlete who crashed her car while apparently going 95 mph has been ruled a suicide, according to the newly released medical examiner's report.

Madeline Shook, 16, died in the crash last October.

Authorities said her 2011 Volkswagen Jetta ran off the road and crashed into trees.

RELATED: Cardinal Gibbons students pay tribute to classmate killed in crash

Investigators said Shook was driving 95 mph on Possum Track Road, which has a speed limit that varies between 35 and 45 mph.

At the time, troopers said they didn't know why Shook was speeding or why she was in the area. They did not find any signs that Shook was under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the crash. They also did not find any signs of foul play.

The medical examiner ruled her death a suicide due to blunt force injuries.

According to the report, a suicide note was found in her bedroom.

Shook was a star runner on the cross-country team at Cardinal Gibbons High School. Her friends called her an amazing person.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255).
