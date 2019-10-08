Looking for a job? Best Buy is hiring for thousands of positions

Best Buy is planning to hire thousands of workers across the country for the holiday season - including in North Carolina.
The electronics retailer says it will hold 'hiring fairs' this week, where you can walk in and apply in person.
The hiring fairs will take place at all Best Buy stores on Thursday, Oct. 10, and Friday, Oct. 11, from noon to 7 p.m.
You can also submit an online RSVP for an interview here.
Around the Triangle, you can find Best Buy stores in Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Knightdale and Garner. There are also stores in Burlington and Wilson.
You can find your nearest store here.
