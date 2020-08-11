Careers

Biotech company brings 200 jobs to Durham County with $100K average salaries

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Massachusetts-based biotechnology company will hire 201 employees for its new Research Triangle Park manufacturing facility, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release Tuesday.

Beam Therapeutics, which makes precision medicine, plans to invest $83 million in the new manufacturing facility over the next 5 years, Cooper said.

"We believe investment in strategic manufacturing capabilities is an important component of fully realizing the power of our base editing technology and achieving our vision to provide life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases", said John Evans, CEO of Beam Therapeutics, in a written statement. "Research Triangle Park is a thriving biopharmaceutical hub, providing significant access to the broad range of talent we will need to make this vision a reality."

Though wages for the positions will vary, the average salary for the jobs will be $102,654--much higher than the average for the county.

The company's project will be facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant, and as part of that agreement, the company must pay the state $1 million to be moved into a utility account. That fund will then help rural communities afford infrastructure upgrades to attract future businesses.

"North Carolina is a leader in biotechnology, from the research in our labs to the state's biomanufacturers," said Cooper in a written statement. "Companies like Beam Therapeutics' work in developing precision medicines will help keep North Carolina on the cutting edge of this industry."

