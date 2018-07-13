CAREERS

Wake County schools to hold bus driver job fair

The Wake County Public School System is hosting a bus driver job fair to address the bus driver shortage. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Wake County Public School System is hosting a bus driver job fair to address the bus driver shortage.

The job fair is Saturday, July 14 at Carroll Magnet Middle School in Raleigh from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The district's new superintendent Cathy Moore said they had 250 drivers at the beginning of the week when year-round schools started.

But by the time schools on the traditional calendar start at the end of next month, they'll want to have at least 750 drivers in place.

"We'd like to have a few more than that," Moore said. "We also need substitute bus drivers for folks that are needed whenever our regular bus drivers are out so there's lots of opportunities there."

The district is touting great benefits and opportunities for advancement.

More information about the job can be found online.
