Cape Fear Valley holding job fair amid nursing shortage

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a strain on hospital staffing across North Carolina, many health care systems are holding job fairs to combat nursing shortages. That includes Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville."As it stands, our number of COVID patients is around 100. Added to our regular patient population, that's put an additional strain on our resources," said Mary Pilone, manager for talent acquisitions for Cape Fear Valley.The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is holding a virtual job fear next week. Cape Fear Valley is getting creative with its approach and holding a socially distanced in-person job fair on Saturday in hopes of attracting qualified candidates to hire on the spot."It's going to look a little bit differently. There will be partitions for safety purposes. Six-foot social distancing, thermometers, hand sanitizers, all those things, but it will give the candidates a chance to meet the managers face to face," Pilone said.Cape Fear Valley is looking to fill 20 to 30 positions including licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and certified medical assistants. Interviews are scheduled in advance, but anyone who is qualified will not be turned away."If you have a resume, bring a resume. If you have references, bring those as well and be prepared to talk about your experience and any questions you may have for our recruiters and staff," Pilone said.Pilone added that they are looking for talented people who care."Were looking for people with compassion. People who can take care of our patients, make sure they are comfortable, and that's our top priority right now," Pilone said.