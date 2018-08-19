CAREERS

Cards Against Humanity hiring card writers for $40 an hour

EMBED </>More Videos

Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour

LOS ANGELES, California --
Cards Against Humanity is looking for new writers - do you have what it takes?

The popular and raunchy card game company is offering $40 an hour to people who want to become part of its pool of remote contributors.

In order to apply, you must submit your best fifteen white cards and five black cards. On the application page, it offers some tips on how to make the best white and black cards, along with examples.

The company strongly encourages "historically marginalized communities" to apply - oh, and hot single dads.

If you want to apply, you can click here to be directed to the application site.

The "party game for horrible people" was released in 2011 and created by a group of four high school students who used Kickstarter to get the funding.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careershobbiesjobssocietygamesemploymentCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Job openings at ABC11
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Durham police graduate new recruits
City of Raleigh needs crossing guards before start of new school year
More Careers
Top Stories
New video shows moments before officers struck man with baton in Raleigh
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
Coast Guard recovers bodies of elderly couple who went missing in Pamlico River
2 arrested after attempted Verizon store robbery in Apex
'He fooled us:' Friends of man accused of killing wife, daughters say they're shocked
High school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to Hoke County school
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Show More
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
John Wall hosts 5th annual backpack giveaway in Raleigh
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Police investigating shooting in parking deck near Triangle Town Center
MTV VMAs working to craft tribute for Aretha Franklin
More News