CAREERS

Durham police graduate new recruits

EMBED </>More Videos

The Durham Police Department officially has 19 new officers.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department officially has 19 new officers.

The recruits graduated after successfully completing 24 weeks of tactical and classroom training.

They were part of the Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy class number 47.

A crowd packed the Durham Convention Center for the graduation exercises.

The keynote address was delivered by Matthew G. T. Martin, U. S. Attorney for the U.S. District Court, Middle District of North Carolina.

Awards were also given for the highest class scores in academics, driving, firearms and physical fitness.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersdurham policegraduationDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
City of Raleigh needs crossing guards before start of new school year
Job openings at ABC11
Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper
More Careers
Top Stories
Wake mom warning parents after son left unsupervised at summer camp
Wake Forest University asst. basketball coach charged in New York punch death
One dead in incident at Wake County construction site
Durham police ID armed man killed in officer-involved shooting at Durham shopping center
Fayetteville police seek help in finding missing woman
From homeless to homeowner: Marine veteran gifted with new house
California mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
8-year-old Cary Elementary student publishes book with big message
Show More
Lightning strikes to blame for 2 Fayetteville house fires
NOAA makes changes to predictions for Atlantic hurricane season
Burlington Police: Puppy stolen from girl with terminal illness
Woman tells cops not to arrest her because she is a 'very clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Troubleshooter: Solar panels leave Sanford couple not seeing green
More News