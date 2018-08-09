Durham police graduate new recruits

The Durham Police Department officially has 19 new officers.The recruits graduated after successfully completing 24 weeks of tactical and classroom training.They were part of the Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy class number 47.A crowd packed the Durham Convention Center for the graduation exercises.The keynote address was delivered by Matthew G. T. Martin, U. S. Attorney for the U.S. District Court, Middle District of North Carolina.Awards were also given for the highest class scores in academics, driving, firearms and physical fitness.