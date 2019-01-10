CAREERS

Fayetteville mom fights for coast guard funding amid government shutdown

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are preparing to go without their first paycheck including Coast Guard service members.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are preparing to go without their first paycheck amid the government shutdown, including Coast Guard service members.

The Kinstrey's always knew their son belonged on the water, it just took him 19 years to find his way.

"He didn't know what to do wasn't sure if you tried the college thing and he said dad I'm kind of frustrated with college I need to do something," said John Kinstrey Jr.

John Kinstrey III joined the United States Coast Guard in 1999, completing several tours overseas.

The father of two is now stationed in Alaska and will be without a paycheck as the government shutdown moves into week three.

"You begin to wonder he begins to wonder how my going to pay my mortgage how my going to feed my children," his mother Sharon Kinstrey explained.

The Department of Defense is funded through the fiscal year but the Coast Guard falls under Homeland Security.

"Army Navy Air Force Marines they all recognize and they're not gonna have a problem. The Coast Guard is just like them," said Sharon Kinstrey.

Like any good parent, the Kinstrey's are fighting for their son and others like him, bombarding Congress with calls and letters.

So far, there is a bill on the Senate floor to fund the Coast Guard but until it is passed, its "Semper Paratus", "always ready."

"He told me today I'm going to have to go out and find a job. How much longer is this going to go on?" Said Kinstrey.
Related Topics:
careersgovernment shutdownemploymentcoast guardFayetteville
