CAREERS

Harley-Davidson's #findyourfreedom internship comes with free bike

EMBED </>More Videos

Harley-Davidson is looking for summer interns with a need for speed - well, a need for adventure. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Harley-Davidson is looking for summer interns with a need for speed - well, a need for adventure.

In their 12-week #findyourfreedom summer internship, the company is giving interns a "hands-on experience in integrated marketing communications."

Eight college students will have the opportunity to ride bikes and share their experiences through social media and in-person work events.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Not only will the students be compensated, but they also get to keep the motorcycles at the end of the program, yep, that's right - a free bike.

"We'll teach you to ride, give you a bike and pay you to discover motorcycle culture while you find your freedom on the open road," the company said on their website. "And at the end of it all, you'll get to keep a bike."

Applicants must be a junior and senior level college students (or equivalent) or recent graduates looking to pursue a career in social media. They must be 18 years or older.

A full list of job requirements can be found on the company's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersinternshipmotorcyclesjobs
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
PNC Arena hoping to fill more than 400 jobs
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Job openings at ABC11
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Durham police graduate new recruits
More Careers
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News