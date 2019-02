JCPenney is looking for salon stylists to fill 60 open positions in the Raleigh area.The company is hosting a National Hiring Day event Monday, March 4 at the JCPenney at The Streets at Southpoint in an effort to identify qualified stylists and hire them.The event will take place from 12-3 p.m.Stylists working for JCPenney can get up to 70 percent commission, up to $1,000 in bonuses and flexible scheduling.JCPenney employees also get health benefits, paid time off and 401K eligibility.Licensed stylists and cosmetology students are encouraged to attend the hiring event and apply for a stylist position.