RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- DAV and RecruitMilitary will host Raleigh Veterans Military Appreciation Job Fair this week.
The free job fair will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PNC Arena.
Veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists are all welcome.
Job fair attendees can also get discounted $10 tickets for Military Appreciation Night at the NC State football game against Syracuse that evening.
You can register here.
RecruitMilitary focuses on the more than 600,000 unemployed and underemployed military spouses.
At nearly 25 percent, the unemployement rate of military spouses is more than six times the national average.
The organization partnered with Google's search function to help spouses or military trained talent to explore 8,000 remote work options.
Job fair for veterans, military spouses in Raleigh this week
MILITARY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More