military

Job fair for veterans, military spouses in Raleigh this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- DAV and RecruitMilitary will host Raleigh Veterans Military Appreciation Job Fair this week.

The free job fair will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PNC Arena.

Veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists are all welcome.

Job fair attendees can also get discounted $10 tickets for Military Appreciation Night at the NC State football game against Syracuse that evening.

You can register here.

RecruitMilitary focuses on the more than 600,000 unemployed and underemployed military spouses.

At nearly 25 percent, the unemployement rate of military spouses is more than six times the national average.

The organization partnered with Google's search function to help spouses or military trained talent to explore 8,000 remote work options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersraleighnccoast guardjob fairnavyveteransmilitarync statearmyair forcemarines
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MILITARY
Missing WW2 medals found 74 years later
US troops start pullout from along Turkey's border in Syria
The USO gala salutes members of the military and supporters
Extremists launch 2 attacks on military targets in Somalia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men charged in death of Raleigh basketball star
Mom says shower 'fix' made bathroom unsafe
Raleigh mayor race likely headed to runoff election
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria
Simone Biles carries USA to record-tying 5th straight world title
The 411: Oh deer, watch out for animals on the road
View the election results here
Show More
USDA expands recall for chicken products sold in NC
19-foot great white shark bites kayak off California coast
Tiny home community could be reality in Fayetteville
Large crane collapses, falls onto several homes
Fort Bragg soldier to receive Soldier's Medal
More TOP STORIES News