Kroger to host career fair for employees affected by Raleigh, Durham closures

Kroger closing all 14 stores in Durham and Wake County (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Kroger will be hosting a career fair for those affected by the closing of the 14 stores in the Triangle-area.

Kroger closing all 14 stores in Durham and Wake County
Kroger announced Wednesday it will be closing all 14 stores in Raleigh and Durham mid-August.


The fair will be held July 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Airport/Brier Creek located at 8021 Arco Corporate Drive in Raleigh.

The fair is for full- and part-time associates.

Multiple companies including Food Lion, Chick-fil-A, Spectrum, NC State Dining, and Walmart have confirmed their attendance.

Kroger said it will offer assistance with resume writing both days at 10 a.m.
