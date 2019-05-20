Lidl to open stores in Raleigh, Cary by spring 2020

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday, Lidl US announced it plans to open stores in Raleigh and Cary.
The company said it will open 100 stores by the spring of 2020 -- two of which will be in Wake County.
Officials said the new stores will create more than 1,000 new jobs across nine states.
The company is also looking to fill 100 new positions at its regional headquarters and distribution center in Alamance County.
Job listings can be found on the company's website.
"We are committed to long-term growth in the United States and always strive to locate in the most convenient locations for our shoppers," said Johannes Fieber, CEO of Lidl US. "These new stores are part of the next steps in our U.S. expansion. Over the next year, we are excited to introduce more customers to Lidl's award-winning quality, reliably low prices, and convenient shopping experience."
A store will be opening in Kinston in the summer of 2019. The exact addresses of the Raleigh and Cary locations are unknown.
In 2018, Lidl backed out of its plans to build a 35,000-square-foot store in Cary on N.C. 55 at McCrimmon Parkway.
In June, Leon Capital group confirmed to ABC11 that it was suing the grocery store giant for breach of contract and for pulling out of projects to build in Cary, Wilmington, and Charlotte.
ABC11 is working to learn the status of that lawsuit.
Lidl is a grocery store known for its fresh produce, baked goods and a wide array of household items.
