Looking for work? Wake County Hospitality Job Fair wants to fill 1,000 positions

Wake County job fair looks to fill 1,000 jobs. (Shutterstock)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Want to work at a hotel or in a restaurant? Then the upcoming Wake County Hospitality Job Fair is for you.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 5 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

The event will feature nearly 57 hospitality industry employers looking to fill more than 1,000 full and part-time positions at all levels.

"Job demand within the hospitality and tourism industry has grown to a pace that's hard to keep up with in terms of finding quality talent locally," said Dennis Edwards, President and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Raleigh). "It's a positive challenge to have, and thus our goal with this collaborative initiative is to address the workforce shortage our restaurants, hotels, attractions and service providers are experiencing while sustaining and fostering the growth expected."

The tourism industry is booming in Wake County, with more than 16 million visitors each year who collectively spend $2.5 billion annually.

Wake County is home to more than 1,300 restaurants and 145-plus accommodations, with another five hotels under construction and 30 hotel projects in the final planning stages.

This year's job fair will also feature formal Interview Pods, dedicated spaces for employers to conduct more thorough interviews right on the spot during the event.

"Restaurants and hotels are eager to attract, develop, and retain a career-oriented professional workforce. Many opportunities exist within the hospitality and tourism sector, and there is room for everyone regardless of educational and training background," said Lynn Minges, President, and CEO of the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association. "And for those who are looking to supplement their income, the tourism and hospitality sector offers flexible work options."

Attendance is free for job seekers. Vouchers will be provided for free parking at the Raleigh Convention Center Underground Parking Deck. To access, use the entrance on W. Lenoir Street between Fayetteville and S. Salisbury streets.

Free transportation is also being provided by GoTriangle and GoRaleigh. Job seekers traveling to the job fair will be able to access and print a free transit pass by visiting GoRaleigh.org/workforce.

Click here for more information on the job fair.
