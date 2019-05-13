Careers

Natural Light is paying an intern to drink beer all summer

Your dream job was just posted! The main qualification? "Just be cool."

Beer company Natural Light, also known as 'Natty Light,' has just posted many people's dream job.

They are looking for an intern to get paid to drink beer all summer.



The job description says that the 'Natty Light Summer Intern' will get to attend various events as an ambassador of the brand, create viral content for the company's social media accounts, conduct product research, and even create weekly vlogs of the internship experience.

Natural Light isn't looking for high GPAs or references. Instead, their listed required qualifications for the position include familiarity with social media, attention to detail, great meme-making skills, and most importantly ... "just be cool."



The deadline to apply is May 26.

You must be over 21 to apply.

Click here to submit an application.
