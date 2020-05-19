North Carolina DES prepares to accept Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims

PEUC covers up to 13 additional weeks of financial benefits for individuals who are currently unemployed and have exhausted their unemployment insurance payments. Recipients must still follow regular requirements of looking for employment while receiving PEUC assistance.
UPDATE: For North Carolinians who have exhausted their unemployment insurance, the Division of Employment Security expects to begin accepting Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims this Friday. #Covid19 #ABC11— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) May 19, 2020
On Tuesday, the North Carolina Division of Employment Security told ABC11 via email the agency expects to begin accepting claims for PEUC on Friday, May 22.
People who have already run out of their unemployment benefits will not automatically receive PEUC assistance. This also includes people whose benefits expired while unemployed due to COVID-19. Federal guidance says individuals must separately apply for PEUC benefits.
"We will provide more detail and guidance in the coming days as we prepare to launch the program," a DES spokesperson said in a written statement.
