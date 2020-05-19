Coronavirus

North Carolina DES prepares to accept Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation claims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A long-awaited and highly-anticipated update is coming for many unemployed North Carolinians in need of financial assistance. Friday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced guidance for states on how to implement and operate in accordance with the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefit.

PEUC covers up to 13 additional weeks of financial benefits for individuals who are currently unemployed and have exhausted their unemployment insurance payments. Recipients must still follow regular requirements of looking for employment while receiving PEUC assistance.



On Tuesday, the North Carolina Division of Employment Security told ABC11 via email the agency expects to begin accepting claims for PEUC on Friday, May 22.

People who have already run out of their unemployment benefits will not automatically receive PEUC assistance. This also includes people whose benefits expired while unemployed due to COVID-19. Federal guidance says individuals must separately apply for PEUC benefits.

"We will provide more detail and guidance in the coming days as we prepare to launch the program," a DES spokesperson said in a written statement.

For a complete list of frequently asked questions, visit the US Department of Labor's website.

More TOP STORIES News