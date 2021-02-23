NCDMV hosts drive through job fair in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A line of cars spilled onto Independence Drive in Rocky Mount on Tuesday hoping to land a new job.
"I was here probably around 8:30. So I waited a long time. But it was worth it," said Benita Jones, of Rocky Mount.
A total of 350 people signed up to participate in the North Carolina DMV drive through job fair, and 350 others secured a spot on the waitlist. All of them looking for new opportunities in a pandemic-safe way.
"We didn't want to do it virtually. We wanted it to be a little more personal touch. So the drive through was our next option as far as what we thought would work well for us," NCDOT Deputy HR Director Amanda Olive said.
Since the DMV headquarters moved to Rocky Mount, they've worked to fill open positions. There are currently 85 jobs open at the headquarters alone, ranging in skill level.
"We have jobs everything from entry level clerical administrative staff all the way up to our sworn law enforcement positions," Olive said.
Whether you're looking to get your foot in the door or your next business venture, hundreds of people getting a shot at a new opportunity.
"This area right here definitely needs to have more job openings for people because it's a good area to be in and people really do need to get out there and work," Jones said.
Because of the popularity of this event, the DMV is working to schedule another drive through event next month.
