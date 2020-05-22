Hiring expert shares secrets to landing your dream job fast

The large majority of those claims have come from people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I just want to underscore right now being a temporary situation," said Monster.com career expert Vicki Salemi. "We're optimistic that as time marches forward, there will be more opportunities as economies in various areas throughout the country continue to slowly reopen."
Here are some companies that are hiring right now in North Carolina
According to data provided by Monster.com, North Carolina has seen a 68 percent decline in new jobs during May 14-20 compared to the same time frame in 2019. The industries with the largest declines include:
- Administrative and support services: -89.7 percent
- Retail trade: -67.6 percent
- Finance and insurance: -67.2 percent
- Manufacturing: -62.9 percent
- Wholesale trade: -62.6 percent
Despite the declines, in the last week, the website reported the following industries as having posted the newest job postings:
- Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers
- Registered nurses
- Software developers, applications
- Retail salespersons
- First-line supervisors of retail sales workers
"We're taking this as a promising sign that things are slowly starting to open up and more opportunities will become available," Salemi said.
Salemi said job seekers should tailor their resume based on the description of the job they are applying for. Once applicants submit their resume, it usually goes into the company's applicant tracking system. The system helps hiring managers and human resources staff categorize and filter applicants.
"If you're speaking that company's language, then anyone who has access to that database in that company can look for your resume and hopefully find you," Salemi added.
Additionally, Salemi said virtual interviews are becoming the new norm. She suggests practicing virtual interviews with someone prior to the interview.
"Make sure your enthusiasm is high. Prepare for an interview the way you would any other job interview," Salemi added.
WATCH: How to virtually interview
Among these tips, Salemi encouraged job seekers to apply for a position the same day they notice the job. Setting up job alerts, Salemi said, also helps with the search.
"Keep your resume in pristine condition. Have a couple versions of your resume and tweak your resume for each specific job opportunity that becomes available."
WATCH: Tips on how to remain organized during your job search
Career expert Sarah Stoddard, from Glassdoor.com, said the following tips are good for people looking for a job right now:
- Assess your skills
- Do your research on jobs and companies hiring
- Refine your resume
- Apply for the job, then reach out
- Network virtually
WATCH: How to handle working from home as an extrovert
"At the end of the day, we're all sort of living in unprecedented times at this point," Stoddard said. "A lot of people are willing to help. So, put your name out there and start making connections with people because you never know when the right person could come your way to connect you to your job. Stay positive, we'll get through this, and good luck out there!"
WATCH: How to negotiate your salary amid the COVID-19 pandemic