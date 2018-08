If you're looking for part time work in Raleigh, it may be your lucky day!PNC Arena is looking to fill more than 400 part-time jobs.To fill those positions, job fair set for Tuesday.Available jobs include bartenders, baristas, concession stand leaders, and more.The fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at PNC Arena located at 1400 Edwards Mill Rd.