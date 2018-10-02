CAREERS

Outdoor office space has set up at Raleigh's Union Station Plaza for two weeks

EMBED </>More Videos

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance has set up the city's first ever pop-up outdoor workspace on Union Station Plaza.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh's first free pop-up outdoor workspace, Outdoor Office at Union, is open for two weeks from October 1 through October 12 at Union Station Plaza at 510 W Martin St.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance has added cool furniture, WiFi, shade umbrellas, including one with a solar panel, and a charging station as well as complimentary coffee and snacks through sponsors.

The space is open to anyone and a conference table for up to 12 is available for meetings.

The conference table will be able to be reserved in hour time blocks between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (the table seats 6 - 12 people; minimum 6 people in your group to book the conference table). WiFi and whiteboards will be provided along with plenty of outlets.

There will be additional tables for individuals as well as plenty of benches along Union Station Plaza.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersofficepop-upworkplaceraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Job openings at ABC11
PNC Arena hoping to fill 150 part-time jobs
Veteran career expo to be held at NC State Wednesday morning
More Careers
Top Stories
Teen hit by car speaks from hospital bed
Fall colors in the NC mountains are running behind schedule
Surveillance video shows car hitting pedestrians in Raleigh
Protesters rally outside Tillis' office ahead of Kavanaugh confirmation vote
Hope Mills history: Girl makes Gray's Creek Middle football team
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Several lanes of I-440 near Raleigh closed after truck overturns
Why can't I get FEMA help? And other frequently asked questions
Show More
Man accused of trying to buy 8-year-old girl for $200,000
General Assembly passes bills providing aid to communities battered by Florence
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
NCSU adds football game with ECU in December
More News