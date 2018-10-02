RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Raleigh's first free pop-up outdoor workspace, Outdoor Office at Union, is open for two weeks from October 1 through October 12 at Union Station Plaza at 510 W Martin St.
The Downtown Raleigh Alliance has added cool furniture, WiFi, shade umbrellas, including one with a solar panel, and a charging station as well as complimentary coffee and snacks through sponsors.
The space is open to anyone and a conference table for up to 12 is available for meetings.
The conference table will be able to be reserved in hour time blocks between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. (the table seats 6 - 12 people; minimum 6 people in your group to book the conference table). WiFi and whiteboards will be provided along with plenty of outlets.
There will be additional tables for individuals as well as plenty of benches along Union Station Plaza.