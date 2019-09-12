RDU National Black MBA Association Career Fair

Raleigh (WTVD) -- If you're looking to change careers then maybe we can help.The 2019 career fair hosted by the RDU National Black MBA Association is hosting a career fair and it's open to the public.About 23 companies including SAS, Blue Cross Blue Shield and State Farm are taking part in the event on Friday September 13th at the Embassy Suites Hilton in Raleigh's Brier Creek.You don't have to have an MBA to attend.