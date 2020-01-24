Veterans, military spouses invest in their futures at Carter-Finley Stadium

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Veterans and military spouses had the chance to invest in their future at the Raleigh Veterans Job Fair at the Carter-Finley Stadium on Thursday.The fair, open to military spouses, National Guard and reserve members went from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first floor of the Dail Club Level within the towers.Many exhibitors, employers and franchisors were on hand, including the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Trane - Advance Mechnical Inc. Heating and Air, Sherwin-Williams, UNC-Chapel Hill, Lockheed Martin and more.The complete list of companies and organizations attending reached from finance, commercial and government.More than 50 employers and schools participated at the event.For those who could not make the job fair, there will be another opportunity in September.