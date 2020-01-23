Careers

Veterans job fair to be held at Carter-Finley Stadium on Thursday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Veterans Job Fair will be held at Vaughn Towers at Carter-Finley Stadium on Thursday.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first floor of the Dail Club Level within the towers. The fair is free to attend.

Many exhibitors, employers and franchisors will be on hand, including the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Trane - Advance Mechnical Inc. Heating and Air, Sherwin-Williams, UNC-Chapel Hill, Lockheed Martin and more.

The complete list of companies and organizations attending can be found here. You can register for the fair online.

Parking for the event is free.
