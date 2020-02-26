Veterans job fair to be held at Raleigh Doubletree on Wednesday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- MilitaryX is hosting a job fair for job-seeking veterans in Raleigh on Wednesday.
Those interested can meet with dozens of local employers looking for a wide range of talent. The event is free for veterans and their spouses to attend.
The fair is at the Doubletree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone on Hillsborough Street from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Some recruiters will have immediate job openings and will interview candidates on the spot. For more information, click here.
