RALEIGH NEWS

First ever Wake County job fair looks to fill more than 3,500 hospitality positions

EMBED </>More Videos

Looking for a job in the hospitality industry? (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Looking for a job in the hospitality industry?

The first ever Wake County Restaurant and Hotel Job Fair will feature nearly 80 hospitality industry employers looking to fill more than 3,500 full and part-time positions.

It takes place at the Raleigh Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28.

Attendance is free for job seekers.

Vouchers will be provided for free parking at the Raleigh Convention Center Underground Parking Deck. To access, use the entrance on W. Lenoir Street between Fayetteville and S. Salisbury streets. Free transportation is also being provided by GoTriangle and GoRaleigh.

More information here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjob fairraleigh newswake county newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RALEIGH NEWS
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
FBI investigating threats to Raleigh synagogue made before Jewish New Year
PNC Arena hoping to fill more than 400 jobs
Finally! Morgan Street Food Hall opens in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
More raleigh news
CAREERS
PNC Arena hoping to fill more than 400 jobs
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Job openings at ABC11
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Durham police graduate new recruits
More Careers
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
More News