Wake County hiring 235 temporary workers to support COVID-19 response

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is hiring 235 temporary workers to support the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, officials said most of the jobs will support the Wake County Division of Public Health with contact tracing, epidemiology and nursing. Other jobs will support operations and logistics teams in their efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

Officials said the county will use funding from the federal CARES Act to pay salaries and offer benefits for the temporary workers.

"While we learn more every day about this novel virus, there is still much we don't know," said Chris Kippes, Wake County Public Health Division director, in a written statement. "Having a dedicated staff to support our response efforts will allow us to continue to share the latest information seamlessly, quickly and efficiently with an end goal of protecting the health of our community."

RELATED: Here are some companies that are hiring right now in North Carolina

Interviews for the positions--which include benefits--are expected to begin in July. Officials said more positions will be added over the next few weeks.

The temporary jobs are expected to last at least through November 30.

To view the available jobs, click here.

