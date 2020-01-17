Wake County Hospitality Job Fair set for April 2 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The third annual Wake County Hospitality Job Fair is coming to Raleigh this spring.The job fair aims to help the booming hospitality industry in the Triangle.The fair is scheduled for Thursday, April 2 at the Raleigh Convention Center. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature industry employers looking to fill hundreds of full and part-time positions."The tourism industry is exploding in Wake County with the addition of 800 new jobs every year since 2009 and expectations for continued growth," said Dennis Edwards, president and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.