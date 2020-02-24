CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wegmans grocery store is hiring 300 part-time employees for its second North Carolina store.
The new store, located on Davis Drive and Airport Boulevard in Cary, will open Sunday, August 2 at 7 a.m.
RELATED: Wegmans hiring 180 full-time employees at new Cary store
According to a news release from Wegmans, part-time positions are available in every department, including customer service and culinary roles.
"I've heard people say Wegmans is the Disneyland of grocery stores, and I couldn't agree more," said store manager Katie Duchnowski in a written statement. "While we set high standards for the products and services we offer, the people are what set us apart."
Those interested in applying for one of the available positions can apply online here or call (984)960-5580. Applications will not be accepted at the store construction site.
Wegmans opened its first North Carolina store in Raleigh in September. At the time, the store's grand opening crowd of 30,000 customers was the largest opening attendance in the company's history. Wegmans will open four other North Carolina stores in the coming years.
The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
Wegmans announces opening date for new Cary store; plans to hire 300 part-time positions
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More