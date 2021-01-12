Wegmans to host hiring event to fill 120 open positions before opening Chapel Hill store

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some new job opportunities are opening up in Chapel Hill.
The new Wegmans location at 1810 Fordham Road will open February 24 at 9 a.m., but before that the store needs to fill 120 part-time positions.
There are openings for cashier, stocking, culinary and fresh-food positions.
To help fill those positions Wegmans is hosting a hiring event at the store on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Interested applicants should go to jobs.wegmans.com before going to the hiring event.
Months after the Chapel Hill Wegmans opens, its Wake Forest location will do the same.
Approximately 275 part-time openings are available at that location. For more information, click here.
"We began our journey into North Carolina two years ago and have met the most amazing employees and customers," said division manager Blaine Forkell. "We are eager to open the doors of these next two stores and help serve the needs of our communities. Our store management teams have been working hard to create a welcoming, safe place for new employees and customers to work and shop."
