Chatham County assisted living facility caregiver charged with abusing 92-year-old resident

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A caregiver at a Chatham County assisted living facility has been charged and arrested after allegedly abusing a 92-year-old resident.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation after abuse and neglect allegations were reported by concerned staff members on July 15.
According to the report, the 92-year-old victim "suffered significant injuries that resulted in bruising and swelling."

Investigators determined employee Iantha Merritt Southerland, 63, of Chapel Hill, was responsible for injuring the resident.
On Tuesday, Southerland was arrested and charged with felony patient abuse and neglect as well as felony assault on the handicapped. She was given a written promise to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on August 22.
